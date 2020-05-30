13 new coronavirus cases reported in Udupi

UDUPI, DHNS: As many as 13 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday. With the new cases, the total number of infected patients has increased to 177.

As many as 45 patients, including four policemen who recovered from the Covid-19, were discharged from TMA Pai hospital. Of the 45, 18 are children, who received chocolates and drawing books from Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

The results of 5,920 swab samples are awaited, sources added.

The IGP Western Range Debajyoti Roy was in Udupi to greet the policemen discharged from the hospital. He said the department was worried as police personnel were vulnerable to contracting the virus as they are constantly interacting with the public.

Roy added that the police stations under the Western Range would be sanitised in a phased manner.

The policemen discharged will remain in 14 days home quarantine. As many as 113 policemen, who were primary and secondary contacts of the discharged cops, have been quarantined, he added.