13 of a family recover from Covid in Karnataka's Mulki

With suitable guidance from doctors, 13 members of a family, who had tested positive for Covid-19, recovered completely from the infection at Panja Kokude in Mulki.

All the members remained in home isolation and succeeded in winning the battle against the infection. The elected representatives and officials from health department visited the family and felicitated the members.

Of the 13 members, 84-year-old Appi Devadiga is the oldest. Initially, Appi Devadiga and five others tested positive for the Covid-19. Later, other members too tested positive.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat former vice president Kasturi Panja and others visited the house and gave flowers to all them.

The family has shown that by strictly adhering to the guidelines and the advice of the doctors, they can overcome Covid infection, she said.