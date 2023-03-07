13-yr-old girl dies in forest fire in Karnataka

A 13-year-old girl died after being caught in a fire at the Devarayanadurga forest in the taluk on Tuesday.

The victim Manasa is a resident of Irakasandra Colony. The incident occurred when she along with four other girls was on her way through the walkway in the forest at G Nagenahalli, to take part in the annual car festival at Devarayanadurga. Two other girls suffered burn injuries due to the fire and are admitted to a hospital for treatment. The fire spread fast due to the heavy wind and engulfed the girls.