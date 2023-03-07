13-yr-old girl dies in forest fire in Karnataka

A 13-year-old girl died after being caught in a fire at the Devarayanadurga forest in the taluk on Tuesday.
The victim Manasa is a resident of Irakasandra Colony. The incident occurred when she along with four other girls was on her way through the walkway in the forest at G Nagenahalli, to take part in the annual car festival at Devarayanadurga. Two other girls suffered burn injuries due to the fire and are admitted to a hospital for treatment. The fire spread fast due to the heavy wind and engulfed the girls.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?
Why the public university matters in India
IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan
Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash
Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?
Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants
Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban
Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure