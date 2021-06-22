130 detonators, gelatin sticks recovered after 2 children hurt in blast

Detonators, gelatin sticks recovered after 2 kids hurt

DHNS
DHNS, Alur,
  • Jun 22 2021, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 22:32 ist
Bomb diffusing squad and police at Channahalli, in Alur taluk, Hassan district, on Tuesday. Credit: special arrangement

The police recovered explosives, including 130 detonators, gelatin sticks and other materials at Channahalli, where two children sustained injuries in a gelatin stick explosion in Alur taluk in Hassan district on June 21.

The police and bomb disposal squad visited the spot and recovered detonators and gelatin sticks and other materials in a truck that was parked near the blast site.

According to locals, the truck has been parked at the same place for the last few years.

"All detonators and explosives were diffused after getting permission from the Court. The samples have been sent to labs for testing," said Additional SP Nandini.

MLA H K Kumaraswamy said, "The negligence of the Yettinahole project contractor caused the explosion. Compensation should be disbursed to the families. A probe should be conducted."

The Police have registered cases against Yettinahole project contractor D Shankar and Company and others.

explosives
Hassan
children
Karnataka

