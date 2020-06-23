1318 students from Dakshina Kannada will attend SSLC exams outside district

The Dakshina Kannada district administration and department of public instruction has taken all precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of SSLC examinations from June 25.

"The students need not panic and write the exam without any fear. There are 95 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada and 30,835 students have registered for writing the exam. A total of 1318 students who were studying in Dakshina Kannada and returned to their native following Covid-19 pandemic will write their exams in the centres identified outside the district in their native," said DDPI Malleswamy during phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at PV-DH editorial office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Of 30,835 students, the examination centres for 3135 students are near their houses. Parents have arranged to drop 12,156 students to the examination centres on their own. As many as 7,755 students travel in buses to reach the examination centres.

Private schools have arranged buses to ferry 4012 students. As many as 1987 students including 367 students from Kerala studying in Karnataka have appealed to the department to make arrangements for their ferry to reach the examination centres. The district administration has arranged school buses to ferry the students from designated points in the border areas.

The designated areas are Pathuru, Muguli, Anekal Saradka, Beripadavu, Nandarapadpu, Kedambadi, Bayaru, Kayarmar, Talakki, Salethoor in Bantwal; Talapady, Manjanady in Mangaluru taluk; Ardhamoole, Galimukha, Kayarpadavu, Mayyal, Menasikana, Panaje, Panchodi, Pandi, Pilipude, Saradka, Swarga in Puttur; Jalsoor/Muroor, Kolchar/Kallappalli, added the DDPI.

The DDPI said that already 60,000 masks have been distributed among the students and 100 additional masks have been reserved in examination centres in case a student fails to get the mask. “We have also arranged 19 additional examination centres in the district in case of emergency to conduct the exams,” added the DDPI.