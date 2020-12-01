1,330 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 14 deaths

Karnataka has reported 1,330 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,86,227 and the death toll to 11,792, the health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 886 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,11,97,240 samples have been tested so far, out of which 94,885 were tested today alone, and 20,629 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 1,330 fresh cases reported, 758 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 1 evening, cumulatively 8,86,227 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,792 deaths and 8,50,707 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 23,709 active cases, 23,373 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 336 are in ICU.

As many as 9 out of the total 14 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Hassan (2), and Ballari, Chitradurga and Mysuru (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 758, Mysuru 51, Hassan 50, Tumakuru 49, Mandya 40, Bengaluru Rural 38, Dakshina Kannada 36, Chitradurga 33, Uttara Kannada 31, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,70,492 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,731 and Ballari 38,249.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,48,479 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,401 and Ballari 37,461.