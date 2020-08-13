135 Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths in Mandya

With two more deaths, the total number of people who have succumbed to the infection has increased to 31, in Mandya district.

The district reported 135 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total positive cases have increased to 3,016.

This includes 42 from Mandya, 30 from Srirangapatna, 21 from Pandavapura, 11 from Malavalli, Maddur 10, K R Pet 10, five from Nagamangala and six from other districts. All are being treated at the district and taluk hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres.

In all, 1,693 people have been discharged, including 170 on Thursday. There are 1,291 active cases.