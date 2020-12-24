137 return to Mysuru from UK

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that 137 people from Britain have visited Mysuru between December 1 and 21, and all of them will be subjected to Covid-19 test, as a new variant of Corona has been reported in UK.

The district administration has taken all measures to identify them. While 119 persons reached the city between December 1 and 20, 18 persons reached on December 21.

The persons arrived in the city on December 21 have been subjected to Covid-19 test at UK and the reports are negative. While a few, who reached the city before December 20, informed that they have been tested, the remaining have to be contacted, she said.

According to sources, out of 119, a few are in Mandya, Kodagu and Bengaluru. We have informed the respective district administrations and also provided contact details, said an officer.

Test

The DC urged the UK returnees to undergo test. The authorities have made arrangements at the Town Hall and the returnees can give samples from 10 am.

Follow guidelines

An officer said, the people need not worry about the spread of the virus but, follow the Covid norms like wearing mask, hand sanitisation and social distancing. The people are found in a relaxed mood gathering in the public places. They should follow the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus, he said.