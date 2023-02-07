137 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Mangaluru

As many as 137 nursing and paramedical college students from a private hostel in Shaktinagara in Mangaluru fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning on Monday night. They were all rushed to a private hospital which runs the college.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, who visited the hospital, said that students have been admitted to various hospitals in the city following the request by their family members. The students developed stomachache and diarrhoea since 2 am on Monday.

Parents and relatives alleged that they were not informed on the health conditions of their students and demanded that the students be shifted to other private hospitals for treatment. The exact cause of food poisoning is yet to ascertained, he said

“We are yet to get details on the health condition of the students. I visited two hospitals where students have been admitted and they looked tired. Though the incident occurred in the wee hours, the police came to know of it late in the evening,” he said.

Relatives of the students who had gathered outside the hospital are suspecting water contamination as the cause for food poisoning. District surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh said that students had developed stomach ache and diarrhoea. A team of doctors had visited the spot in the morning and said there was nothing to worry