139 murders in three years; 112 busted in Hassan

Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda said, “Hassan police have been successful in busting 112 murder cases out of 139, that were reported in the district in the last three years.”

Addressing a press conference here, on Monday, the SP said, “The district reported 139 murders, for various reasons, in three years. The murders were due to property dispute, family issues, personal enmity, drunken brawl and dacoity. While a few are in the investigation stage, some remain untraceable.”

Most of the recent crime reported in the district are the handiwork of youth, who have returned to their native, from Bengaluru and other states. The murder incidents, reported in the last two months, are also by outsiders, he said. As Bengaluru and Tumakuru are nearer to Channarayapatna, miscreants easily gain entry into the town and plan crime. The remaining cases would be busted soon, the SP said.

He further addes, “As the crime rate has increased in Channarayapatna, a special team, led by DySP has been constituted. As many police constables in the taluk have turned Covid positive, there is a delay in tracing crime cases.”

“The department is distributing handbills to create awareness among the public. The department needs the cooperation of the public, in checking crime. Dhaba, hotels and restaurant owners have been directed to alert if they find anybody suspicious. The miscreants are targeting lonely houses. If the people find any suspicious persons moving around, they should immediately alert the police, he said.