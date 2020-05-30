14 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, DHNS: Fourteen persons, including an 11-year old girl child, tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Saturday. Of the 14, 13 have inter-state travel history to Maharashtra.

While the 17-year-old boy is the secondary contact of P-947 of Darandaagilu in Someshwara TMC limits. All the 14 are being treated at the designated Covid Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru.

The district has 68 active cases and total number of cases registered in DK is 113. The condition of 66 Covid-19 patients are satisfactory. While P-1008, a 76 year- old man who is suffering from diabetes, BP, heart-related ailment, and infection in leg continues to be on ICU for treatment. P-1437, a 40 -year- old woman is also suffering from diabetes, urinary infection, breathlessness and is being treated at ICU.

Five discharged

Meanwhile, five patients, P-1094, a 31- year -old man, P-1233, a 33-year -old man, P-1234, a 55- year -old woman, P-1480, a 35- year -old man and P-1481, a 29- year- old man had recovered and were discharged from hospital on Saturday.