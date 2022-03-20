14 injured as private bus topples near Hanur

More than 14 passengers were injured when a private bus bound for Kollegal from Male Mahadeshwara Hill on Sunday fell into a roadside ditch at Kamagere, near Hanur, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident took place as the driver, in an attempt to avoid colliding with a two-wheeler, veered off the road and fell into the ditch. According to sources, there were more than 60 passengers on the bus. Nine people were admitted to Kollegal government hospital and five at Holy Cross Hospital. A few have suffered minor injuries.

The riders on the two-wheeler also suffered head injuries and are being treated at Holy Cross Hospital. Handur MLA R Narendra visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: