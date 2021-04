A 14-year old boy drowned in the Bhadra river at Hole Bhairanahalli village in the taluk on Monday evening. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Aruna, a class 9 student.

Women who were washing the clothes threw a saree into the river to help him to come to the bank of the river. But their efforts went in vain. Firefighting staff rushed to the spot and are searching for the corpse. Holehonnuru police registered a case and the investigation is on.