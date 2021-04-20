144 test Covid-19 positive in village near Khanapur

Abnali village in the taluk has been declared a containment zone, with 144 cases of Covid-19 being reported on a single day here on Tuesday.

The village deity's fair was conducted on April 5 and 6 at Abnali.

All those who participated in the fair have tested Covid-19 positive. They work in different towns in Maharashtra and had come to their native place for the fair.

They complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and underwent treatment at the primary health centre at Ashok Nagar, 5 km away from the village. They hid from the doctors the fact that they had come from Maharashtra.

As per the guidelines, swab samples of all the patients were collected during treatment and all of them tested positive. They are asymptomatic.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar has directed officials to sanitise the village.