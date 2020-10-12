15-ft long python rescued from paddy field

15-ft long python rescued from paddy field in Chamarajanagar dist

A huge python was spotted amid the paddy saplings at an agricultural land near Shivanasamudra in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday.

The 15-ft long python was spotted by the farmer Umaiah, when he came to work, on Monday morning. He was shocked to find the python amid the crop and immediately alerted environmentalist Raghu, who rescued the python safely.

The python is said to be around 15-ft long and weighed 37 kg. The snake was released into the forest, after informing the Forest department.

