15 new police vehicles to serve public during emergency

In an effort to serve the public during emergency, the Police department launched ‘Emergency Response Support System’ in Hassan district, with 15 new vehicles, including 11 Scorpio and four Toyota cars, to its fleet.

The system is an initiative to create a people-friendly environment. The public, who require the help of Police or Fire and Emergency Services can call free helpline number ‘112’. The vehicles will reach the spot within a few minutes.

The vehicles are equipped with the latest technologies like siren, top light, medical kits, GPS and Google map. The vehicles will not only reach the emergency site within minutes, but it also has the facility to provide minute-to-minute information to the control room.

The vehicles will reach the spot in case of minor incidents of clash due to trivial reason, farmers problems, cases related to domestic and sexual violence, fire mishap and others. While four vehicles are identified for Hassan, 11 vehicles will be on service for the taluks.

There is a target for the vehicles to reach the spot in nine minutes in Hassan. If it is successful, it would be reduced to 7.30 minutes in coming days. The time limit will be 16 to 20 minutes in taluks, according to sources.

The Police department has formed a 45-member trained team for every shift. The team includes assistant sub-inspector, head constable, constable and expert drivers. The team members have been specially trained in Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts, according to Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda.

“The team will also patrol, to check people moving in a suspicious manner, to prevent illegal activities, clash, gambling and other crime in Hassan district,” the SP said.