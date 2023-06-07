15-year-old tigress dies at Pilikula Biological Park

Nethravathi had suffered injuries in a fight with six-year-old male tiger Reva on June 4

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 07 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 14:34 ist
Tigress Nethravathi died at Pilikula Biological Park on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Wednesday. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 15-year-old tigress named Nethravathi died at Pilikula Biological Park on Wednesday.

According to Park Director H J Bhandary, Nethravathi had suffered injuries in a fight with six-year-old male tiger Reva on June 4.

There was a fight between Reva and Nethravathi. The staff present there tried to separate the two and they were sent to their respective enclosures.

As she was recovering and started having food and water, the staff members were hopeful that she would recover from her injuries soon. She suddenly collapsed and died when the doctors were treating her on Wednesday, he said.

“At the outset, it looks like the tigress died of cardiac arrest in spite of having sustained a few injuries following the fight,” he said and added that the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report reaches the authorities.

Bhandary said that the viscera has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru.

He said that both Nethravathi and Reva were born in Pilikula Biological Park. Reva has suffered minor injuries and is stable. At present, Pilikula Biological Park has eight tigers.

Pilikula Biological Park
Mangaluru
Karnataka

