150 ITIs upgraded in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that steps have been taken to align the curriculum of various courses with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)

At the job fair organised by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and the district administration at A J Institute of Engineering and Technology, he said that technology and infrastructure have been upgraded at 150 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the State at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. This will help in increasing the credibility of the courses offered.

Karnataka is a “land of opportunity and future''. Through the Skill Development Corporation, steps have been taken to impart skill-oriented training to the youth, as per the requirement of the industries. “If youth fail to get employment at the job fair, then they need not be disheartened. Their skill assessment will be carried out to impart training in the skills required for the industries,” said the Minister.

An ecosystem will be developed for the industries. Through the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, efforts will be made to promote gaming industries in Mangaluru. There is a need to make youth productive for employability by enhancing their skills, he added.

Over 5,000 job opportunities were available at the job fair and over 6,000 people have registered for the same.

Quality of education and skills are essential. Lack of employment creates a lot of social problems as well. The state government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has started a job for all initiatives.

The government has increased the internship duration of students of engineering colleges from four weeks to 36 weeks. Only if they connect with the industry during their course will students have a bright future. The job market is competitive and students should be skilled by the time they come out as graduates.

“All the engineering colleges will be upgraded under the National Education Policy. The digitalisation of government colleges has improved the quality of learning by 10 times. There are a lot of job opportunities. However, we lack qualified skilled manpower,” he added.

KDEM MD Sanjiv Kumar Gupta said that the job fair creates momentum wherein industries open doors to the students to look at their skills. About seven lakh jobs are available in the field of cyber security, Artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud application in Karnataka.

The Minister virtually launched the first migration regional centre, a wing of the International Migration Centre in Karnataka, in Mangaluru.

In addition, an English learning lab was inaugurated, wherein 300 people can be trained for three months in the English language.

Fisheries College in Mangaluru and KSDC exchanged a memorandum of understanding for free training in seaweed cultivation. The duration of the training will be 25 days and those who have passed the 10th standard are eligible for it.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: