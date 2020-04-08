150 tons of tomatoes being procured from farmers: J C Madhuswamy

150 tons of tomatoes being procured from farmers: JCM

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 20:08 ist
J C Madhuswamy

Law and District in-Charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that nearly 150 tons of tomatoes were being directly from farmers at the Vasantha Narsapura Food Park on alternate days and delivered to the doorsteps of villagers in the district who cannot come out to buy them, given the COVID-19 lockdown.

He spoke after launching the mobile fruit and vegetable van service wherein farmers' produce is sold in villages at discounted prices. He mentioned that a deputy director of Horticulture and nodal officers for each taluk had been appointed to ensure that this system runs smoothly and they may be contacted for further details.

