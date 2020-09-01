153 Covid positive women deliver healthy babies

Health department officials said, 153 Covid positive women have delivered healthy babies in Mysuru district, since the Covid crisis set in.

Dr G Malathi, in-charge of the exclusive Covid Maternity Hospital, that operates at Srimathi Lakshmidevamma Shankara Shetty Maternity Hospital in VV Mohalla in the city, said that since June 20, 225 pregnant women, who tested positive for Covid have been admitted and all of them have recovered.

“None of the 153 babies, delivered at the Covid Maternity Hospital, were positive for Covid. Two babies died, but it was due to other reasons. Some of the patients were pregnant women from Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts also,” she said.

“Initially, no private hospital was admitting pregnant women as their managements feared the spread of infection. At this juncture, we admitted Covid positive women and treated them, besides delivering the babies. After Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Mysuru has the credit of treating the highest number of Covid positive pregnant women. There are 18 pregnant women, under treatment in the Covid Maternity Hospital, at present,” Dr Malathi said.

The doctor said, out of the 153 deliveries, 107 were during the night and 63 were normal deliveries. “There are 11 nurses and four D Group employees in the hospital. A few doctors visit and provide consultation to the patients at different times. Our staff are striving day and night to treat the pregnant women. They also instill confidence among the women and conduct the deliveries successfully,” she said.

Sharanya (name changed), a Covid positive woman, who delivered a baby, said, “I was shattered when I learnt that I tested positive for Covid. More than myself, I was worried about my baby in the womb. I used to cry, thinking of my baby, which had not yet arrived to the outer world. Now, I am happy that I delivered a healthy baby. Thanks to the doctors and staff of the Covid Maternity Hospital.”