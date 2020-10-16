16 undertrials test positive for Covid-19 in Ch'nagar

16 undertrials test positive for Covid-19 in Chamarajanagar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Oct 16 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Sixteen undertrials of Chamarajanagar district prison have tested positive for Covid-19. As all of them are asymptomatic, they are being treated at the Covid care centres.

There are 120 undertrials at the District Prisons in Chamarajanagar, and all of them had been subject to Covid tests twice before. However, the routine test conducted on Tuesday revealed that 16 of them were positive. As a precautionary measure, all the others were subject to test on Wednesday and results are awaited, according to sources.

Chamarajanagar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

