16 workers of N'gud pharma quarantined in Mandya

District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda said that 16 people of Mandya district, employees of Jubilant Life Science in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, have been kept under quarantine in their respective taluks and their health condition is monitored on a regular basis by personnel, for any symptoms of COVID-19.

In all, 37 people from Mandya are working in the factory, according to the list issued by the Mysuru district administration. But, all of them are not residing in Mandya, some live in Mysuru.

Hence, only those residing in Mandya district have been kept under quarantine, at hostels and taluk hospital, in their respective taluks, he said.