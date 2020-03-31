16 workers of N'gud pharma quarantined in Mandya

16 workers of N'gud pharma quarantined in Mandya

Gayathree G R
Gayathree G R, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 20:49 ist
Representative image.

District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda said that 16 people of Mandya district, employees of Jubilant Life Science in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, have been kept under quarantine in their respective taluks and their health condition is monitored on a regular basis by personnel, for any symptoms of COVID-19.

In all, 37 people from Mandya are working in the factory, according to the list issued by the Mysuru district administration. But, all of them are not residing in Mandya, some live in Mysuru.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hence, only those residing in Mandya district have been kept under quarantine, at hostels and taluk hospital, in their respective taluks, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavrus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 