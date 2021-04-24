1,652 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 3 K'taka districts

1,652 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in 3 Karnataka districts

There are 3,836 active cases in Hassan

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:52 ist
Mysuru reported 536 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru reported 536 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally of cases to 66,992. There are 4,922 active cases in the district.

With four deaths, the number of fatalities has gone up to 1,144.

Hassan reported 814 cases and three deaths. There are 3,836 active cases and the number of deaths so far is 522.

Chamarajanagar district reported 275 cases taking the total to 9,032. There are 1,294 active cases. With one death reported on the day, the number of fatalities is now 122.

