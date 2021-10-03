17 students test Covid positve in Chikkamagaluru school

Three are admitted to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Oct 03 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 12:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 17 students of a residential school in Sarapanahalli, Chikkamagaluru taluk have tested positive for Covid-19.

Principal Venu said "a total of 175 students are pursuing their studies in the school. Seventeen have tested positive. Three are admitted to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru. 14 students are isolated in rooms. All the 14 are asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment," he said.

According to available statistics from the health department, Chikkamagaluru district has 405 active cases undergoing treatment.

The district has recorded a total of 50,896 positive cases so far and 395 people have succumbed to the virus.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

