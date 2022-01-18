178 cops on Mekedatu padayatra duties contract Covid

As many as 178 policemen have contracted coronavirus in Kolar district. Most of them were deployed for security duties for the Mekedatu foot march organised by the Congress party recently.

Some showed symptoms for Covid-19 after they returned from duties. The test results of these policemen were positive for the virus. They are in home isolation.

In Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, 24 students of Chirec Public School, studying in Classes 8 and 9 have tested positive. As many as 324 children in the district tested positive. As many as 52 children have been hospitalised.

A total of 14 students of Jnana Surya High School of Belakawadi village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district tested positive.

A total of 40 more students from Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Sainik School for Girls tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. So far, 234 persons in the school have tested positive including 13 staff members.

In Malebennur in the Davangere district, a total of 18 students tested positive. Twenty-seven students tested positive at Hungund and Ilkal taluks in Bagalkot district.

