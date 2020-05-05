18 contacts of COVID-19 positive B'luru cop quarantined

18 contacts of coronavirus positive Bengaluru cop quarantined in Chamarajanagar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur
  • May 05 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 17:33 ist
Representative image

Chamarajanagar district, which maintained its 'green tag' right from the  beginning, is in trouble, after a police constable from Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

18 persons of a village in Hanur taluk, who are said to be the primary contacts of the constable, have been quarantined.

Chamarajanagar district, had returned to normalcy and had begun economic activities a few days ago. The number of persons under quarantine was nil, when the lockdown was lifted.

It is said that the constable had come to his native village on Monday morning. As soon as the tests confirmed that he was positive for coronavirus, the authorities instructed him to return to Bengaluru.

After he returned, his family members, who were in contact with hi,, were shifted to quarantine facility in Chamarajanagar, according to the residents of the village.

However, District Health Officer Dr M C Ravi said that he has not received any official information in this regard. 

