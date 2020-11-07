18 more test positive for Covid-19 in Udupi

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  Nov 07 2020
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 23:14 ist
18 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Udupi district on Saturday. The total cases in the district is 22,161.

One more fatality has also been recorded and the total deaths have reached 187.

A 72-year-old woman from Karkala suffered from OLC cerebral vascular accident, diabetes, acute kidney injury and hypertension, succumbed to Covid. 21,598 have been discharged and there are 377 active cases. A total of 1,935 samples were collected on Saturday.

