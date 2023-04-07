18 persons booked in stone-pelting incident in Kodekal

Three KSRP platoons, one paramilitary force, two DySPs, 100 constables, five CPIs and 10 PSIs have been deployed

  • Apr 07 2023, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cases have been registered against 18 persons in connection with stone pelting incident in Kodekal village of Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir district, Karnataka. The violent incident had occurred on Thursday. Superintendent of police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that around 120 persons were involved in the incident and the process has begun to arrest them.

Three KSRP platoons, one paramilitary force, two DySPs, 100 constables, five CPIs and 10 PSIs have been deployed in the village for security arrangement. Prohibitory orders have been imposed until April 8 as a precautionary measure.

There was an annual fair of Basaveshwar in the village on Thursday. The violence erupted after BJP workers objected to former MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik and many of his supporters, who were passing through the village, honking on the way, according to the police officials.

