19 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Udupi

19 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, thus taking the total number of cases to 22,278.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 187. Of the fresh cases, 14 were recommended home isolation while 5 have been hospitalised.

As many as 1,704 swab samples were collected for testing on Monday, while a total of 2,02,853 samples have been collected till date.

As many as 21,771 cases have recovered and discharged till date. The total number of active cases stands at 321.

Out of the total cases, 7 are asymptomatic while 12 are symptomatic. Out of total number of cases, 8 are from Udupi, 3 from Kundapur, 7 from Karkala taluks and one from other district.