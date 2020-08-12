19 news cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

Nineteen fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the district on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said. She said 16 reports were obtained through Rapid Antigen Tests and the rest through RT-PCR tests.

The infected include two police personnel from Belagavi deputed in Kodagu. The persons who tested positive are: A 36-year-old man from V Badaga, Virajpet; a 30-year-old man from Nathangala, Virajpet; a 23-year-old man from Aruvattoklu, Virajpet; a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Kaveri Layout, Madikeri; the a-22-year old man and a 23-year-old man, both from the police department, Belagavi; a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Azad Nagar, Madikeri; two 24-year-old men from Gandhadakote, Kushalnagar; a 45-year-old woman from Koodige, Kushalanagar; a 38-year-old man from Muttappa temple locality in Madikeri; a 75-year-old woman from Bekkesodluru, Virajpet; a 43-year-old man who is a native of Bengaluru; a 19-year-old woman from Napoklu, Madikeri; a 35-year-old woman from Madikeri Gaddige; a 30-year-old woman from Azad Nagar, Madikeri and a 40-year-old man from

KEB quarters, Gonikoppa, Virajpet.

Nine more containment zones have been notified in the district.