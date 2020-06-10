1st study on tribal human devpt by city researchers

City-based researchers have taken up the first study on Tribal Human Development in Karnataka.

The study on Tribal Human Development is meant to assess the status of socio-economic status of tribal people of Karnataka. The Tribal Human Development Report (HDR) is being prepared by a team of researchers from the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), University of Mysore. The project is funded by Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with a grant of around Rs 30 lakh for two years. This is a second such effort in the country, after Kerala.

D C Nanjunda, associate professor and project leader, said, “The study will help in understanding the status of various development indicators as well as their accomplishments. The Tribal HDR would assess various features of human development — covering quality of life; educational status, including enrolment and literacy level; health status, including morbidity, mortality rate, sanitation; and physical infrastructure.”

“The objective of the study is to examine inter-district variation in multiple dimensions of tribal human development index in Karnataka and to rank different tribal groups. The project team will meet select tribal residents of all 55 tribal groups, across the state, to get data,” Nanjunda said.

G S Prema Kumar, co-investigator, said, “Human development report is an index of the socio-economic achievement of any state, society, or community. The Tribal HDR is intended to provide a deeper understanding of the applicability of the mainstream development paradigm on tribes that form the foundation of welfare. The Tribal HDR will analyse the reasons for low levels of achievement and will provide specific policy options.”

P T Dinesha, assistant professor, CSSEIP, another co-investigator, said, “The study would focus on changing social, economic, and health aspects. The report would help in better planning and achieving socio-economic development goals. The first consultative meeting of the project team, with government officials, representatives of voluntary organisations, and other stakeholders will be held soon. An advisory committee, representing various disciplines, has been formed to monitor the project.”

V G Siddaraju, assistant professor, CSSEIP, said, "The tribal report will discuss the importance of good governance for sustainable tribal human development and will dwell on democratic decentralisation and participation of the tribal people in the state. Ramachandra, Girisha and Jyothi are assisting the project."

“The report aims to explore ways in which tribal services can be improved and delivered efficiently, with accountability. The report acknowledges that state spending is imperative for tribal human development, but spending alone is not enough. The report will include the development potential in farming, eco-tourism and small scale industries. The challenges include tribe's isolation from the mainstream and the relatively delayed initiation into the modernisation process. The analysis and recommendations will serve as a record of existing development and also a tool for future initiatives,” said Nanjunda.

The centre is looking for inputs from interested people or NGOs. They can contact 98809 64840.