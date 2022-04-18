2 Bengaluru students drown in St Mary's island

Two students from Bengaluru who were on a tour to St Mary's Island in Malpe drowned on Monday.

The duo have been identified as Sathish M Nandihalli from Haveri and Sathish S Kalyan from Bagalkote, and are students of GKVK Agriculture College.

The incident occured when the students were attempting to take a selfie standing on a boulder in the island when they slipped and fell into the sea.

As many as 68 students had come for a tour, and while the police was able to retrieve Nandihalli's body, search is underway to find the other missing student.

