2 Bengaluru students drown in St Mary's island

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 18 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 16:38 ist
A view of St Mary’s island in Udupi district. Credit: DH File Photo

Two students from Bengaluru who were on a tour to St Mary's Island in Malpe drowned on Monday. 

The duo have been identified as Sathish M Nandihalli from Haveri and Sathish S Kalyan from Bagalkote, and are students of GKVK Agriculture College.

The incident occured when the students were attempting to take a selfie standing on a boulder in the island when they slipped and fell into the sea.

As many as 68 students had come for a tour, and while the police was able to retrieve Nandihalli's body, search is underway to find the other missing student.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Udupi
St Mary's Island

