2 die in giant bee attack in Kodagu

Two persons died due to giant bee (hejjenu) stings in two separate incidents in Kodagu district on Saturday.

The deceased are Ashwin Kumar (45) from Hulithala and Velu (80) from Badagarakeri in Gonikoppa.

A swarm of giant bees attacked Ashwin Kumar while harvesting radishes in his brother's farmland. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. His sister who has suffered injuries is recovering.

A swarm of bees attacked Velu and his wife Lakshmi while they were walking towards their workplace at Badagarakeri. Though both were rushed to the hospital, Velu succumbed to the injuries, while Lakshmi's condition is said to be serious, said the police. Srimangala police have registered a case.