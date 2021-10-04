2 found with minor of different faith arrested in Mangaluru

Two young men, allegedly found with a woman and a minor from different faith at Chilimbi Gudde in Gurpura, were arrested under Pocso Act and NDPS act on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off from Hindu activists that the men, the police swung into action.
The Bajpe police rushed to the spot and enquired about their whereabouts.
The police said that the four had come to the hilly area in a car without a registration number.
Based on the complaint of the parents of the minor girl on the harassment, Pocso case has been registered by the police.
Both the men have tested positive for drugs, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.
