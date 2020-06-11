2 guest faculties end lives; depression suspected

Two guest faculties of a government degree college in Malavalli taluk, ended their lives within one month of each other during the lockdown. This has raised suspicion that depression might have been the cause of their suicide.

Kokila (35), a guest faculty of the Commerce and Suresh (29) of the History department of the same college are the deceased. While Kokila ended her life on May 11, Suresh had died of self-immolation on June 4. Kokila, a resident of Bharathinagar, has a son, studying class 7. Suresh is a bachelor. It is said that they were disappointed about not getting a government job.

As the government had failed to release the salary for several months, they were facing financial problems and might have ended their lives, due to depression.

Principal K T Venkatesh said, “They were working in the college for three years. Kokila was very intelligent and Suresh aspired for a university job. They were conducting online classes for students during the lockdown. They might have ended their lives out of depression.”

Kokila’s sister has registered a complaint with the Bharathinagar police stating that Kokila committed suicide due to depression. Mandya police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Suresh’s suicide. Suresh, who dreamt of a government job, was under depression. He was under treatment, according to his family members.