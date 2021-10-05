2 held for posing as PA to minister Eshwarappa

Shivamogga police nabbed two persons for posing themselves as official personal assistants to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and duping two people of Rs 37 lakh.

According to police, one person claiming himself as personal assistant to Eshwarappa promised a civil engineer from Mysuru that he would get a loan of Rs 100 crore sanctioned in his name for his villa project after collecting Rs 10 lakh from him in the name of the minister.

The other person also collected Rs 26.25 lakh from a resident of Sagar taluk after promising that he would get 106 potable water plants sanctioned to him in Bengaluru so that he can earn lakhs of rupees per month.

The arrested have been identified as Vittal Rao and Kajivalis, residents of Shivamogga.

When both of them asked the conmen to return the money collected from them, they threatened them.

Following two separate complaints by victims, police initiated the probe and nabbed the two persons.

