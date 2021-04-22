2 in Davangere held over illicit sale of Remdesivir drug

A team of officials led by drug controller Geetha M S rushed to the autorickshaw stand in front of the District General hospital in the city and nabbed two persons on charges of selling Remdesivir to the public by violating the norms and seized nine bottles of Remdesivir injection, Rs 10,000 cash, and an autorickshaw.
According to police, the arrested have been identified as Ganesh, a daily wage worker in the hospital and Manjunath, a pharmacist at the hospital. It is said that Manjunath had given Remdesivir drug to Ganesh to sell them to the public and share the money between them. Extension police have registered a case.
