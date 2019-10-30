2 killed as driver loses control of car in Hukkeri

Two people were killed and eight others suffered minor injuries after the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and hit the roadside polls and bridge wall near Kanagla village in Hukkeri, across the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, on Tuesday night.

Police said the car driver, Sagar Dattatreya Patil, a resident of Kagal in Kolhapur district in Maharashtra along with nine other passengers, were travelling from Nippani to Belagavi. The driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing Kanagla and rammed into the roadside polls and bridge wall.

Vaibhav Sambhaji Badkar (23) and Digvijay Sachin Patil (22), residents of Kolhapur, suffered severe injuries and succumbed on their way to hospital. Eight other passengers sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to a hospital at Kolhapur.

Sankeshwar police have registered a case.