2 killed in car-bike collision

Two persons were killed in a collision between a car and bike near Melinanayakarandahalli on Gauribidanur-Doddaballapur state highway on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Balagangadharaiah (60) and Shivashankaraiah (54). Both were riding the bike. The passengers in the car sustained grievous injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.
The car was heading from Bengaluru towards Gauribidanur. Rural police have registered a case.
