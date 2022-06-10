2 killed in car-bike collision

2 killed in car-bike collision

DHNS
DHNS, Doddaballapur ,
  • Jun 10 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 04:12 ist

Two persons were killed in a collision between a car and bike near Melinanayakarandahalli on Gauribidanur-Doddaballapur state highway on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Balagangadharaiah (60) and Shivashankaraiah (54). Both were riding the bike. The passengers in the car sustained grievous injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The car was heading from Bengaluru towards Gauribidanur. Rural police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Accident

