2 killed in lightning strike at Yerugundi falls

Two labourers were killed and three others suffered injuries after lightning struck them at Yerugundi falls near Puthige village in Moodbidri taluk on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Maniprasad (25) and Yashvanth (25). The injured were identified as Sandeep, Praveen and Ganesh.

The incident occurred when the five youth visited Kanchibailu Yerugundi falls in Puthige village. Maniprasad worked in SKF company while Yashvanth owned a vegetable shop. Based on the complaint lodged by Sandeep, police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.