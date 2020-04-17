2 more jumbo deaths in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Elephant deaths under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits continue with a male elephant electrocuted on Friday and spotting of a carcass of a female elephant in the same range.

The tusker is said to be 35-year-old and was electrocuted at a farm belonging to Shivanna at Dantalli forest area under Koudalli Wildlife range. The tusker had come in search of food and water when it came in contact with the electric cable of the pump set, it is learnt.

Cauvery Wildlife Range Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr S Ramesh visited the spot.

Besides, the carcass of a female elephant was found at the same range later on the day at Toppengundi forest area. It is suspected that the jumbo might have died of indigestion and dehydration.