2 more jumbo deaths in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

2 more jumbo deaths in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Gayatri V Raj
Gayatri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur (Chamarajanagar district),
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:44 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Elephant deaths under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits continue with a male elephant electrocuted on Friday and spotting of a carcass of a female elephant in the same range.

The tusker is said to be 35-year-old and was electrocuted at a farm belonging to Shivanna at Dantalli forest area under Koudalli Wildlife range. The tusker had come in search of food and water when it came in contact with the electric cable of the pump set, it is learnt. 

Cauvery Wildlife Range Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr S Ramesh visited the spot.

Besides, the carcass of a female elephant was found at the same range later on the day at Toppengundi forest area. It is suspected that the jumbo might have died of indigestion and dehydration.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary
Dr S Ramesh
Toppengundi forest area
Karnataka
elephants
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 