2 power units in SGS suspended for annual maintenance

demand for hydropower has come down drastically following the rise in the generation of power through solar and wind energy, KPCL official said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Sagar,
  • Oct 01 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 21:37 ist
The Linganamakki dam from where water is released to the Sharavathy Generating Station. Credit: DH File Photo

The operation of two units in Sharavathy Generating Station (SGS) in Sagar taluk, which contributes to around 23% of the power generated in Karnataka, has been suspended for annual maintenance.

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited Chief Engineer Narayana Gajakosh said, for the annual maintenance, the operation of two units of SGS has been suspended.

Though the Linganamakki dam, constructed across the river Sharavathi in Sagar taluk, has almost reached the maximum level, water would not be released from the dam as the water level is declining day by day.

The water level in the dam stood at 1816.45 feet on October 1 against 1816.15 feet on the same day last year. The maximum level of the dam is 1819 feet.

He said, "SGS was generating around 18 million units of power per day during the rainy season. But now, demand for hydropower has come down drastically following the rise in the generation of power through solar and wind energy. So, two units out of 10 units of SGS have been considered for annual maintenance. SGS has an installed capacity of 1,035 MW (through its 10 units)."

He added that of the 10 units of SGS, five units have already been repaired. "So, now, the units are functioning properly. SGS Superintending Engineer Girish said, in order to reduce the economical burden on Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, the existing staff are repairing the units on the basis of suggestions and guidance from retired engineers and experts."

Sharavathi generating station
Karnataka
India
India News
Sharavathy

