2 salesmen abscond with 5 kg gold in Vijayapura

Two salesmen of Kavya jewellers allegedly fled with about 5-kg gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore.

The incident occurred on November13, but came to light now.

The store owner Paresh Jain had sent Jagadish Gemawath, a resident of Mazgaon in Mumbai and Dharmendra Gaur, Parashurambasti, Uttar Pradesh, the salesmen, to deliver ornaments at various outlets in Hubballi, Ramadurga, Savadatti, Mudhol and Jamakhandi and collect money on November 13. However, they fled with the ornaments instead of delivering them, said the Gandhi Chowk police.

A team has been constituted to nab the duo, added the police.