2 salesmen abscond with 5 kg gold in Vijayapura

2 salesmen abscond with 5 kg gold in Vijayapura

The incident occurred on November13, but came to light now

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 05:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two salesmen of Kavya jewellers allegedly fled with about 5-kg gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore.

The incident occurred on November13, but came to light now.

The store owner Paresh Jain had sent Jagadish Gemawath, a resident of Mazgaon in Mumbai and Dharmendra Gaur, Parashurambasti, Uttar Pradesh, the salesmen, to deliver ornaments at various outlets in Hubballi, Ramadurga, Savadatti, Mudhol and Jamakhandi and collect money on November 13.  However, they fled with the ornaments instead of delivering them, said the Gandhi Chowk police.

A team has been constituted to nab the duo, added the police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Vijayapura

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 