2 teenagers electrocuted in Tumakuru

2 teenagers electrocuted in Tumakuru

The teenagers were playing on the terrace when the incident occurred

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 08:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenagers were electrocuted after they accidentally came in contact with overhead power lines at Siddarameshwara Layout in Belagumba, on the outskirts of the city, on Thursday.

Nitesh Kumar, 14, and Prajwal, 14, sons of brothers Veerabhadrappa and Siddeshwarappa, respectively, are the deceased. The cousins were students of class 8 and were residents of Kundur village in Tumakuru taluk.

They had come to the house of their uncle Shivashankarappa in Belagumba, a week ago. The teenagers were playing on the terrace when the incident occurred.

Tragedy strikes twice

For Siddeshwarappa and his wife, the death of their son Prajwal has shattered their lives as the couple have lost both their children in a span of one month. Siddeshwarappa's daughter had died due to health complications a month ago. The family was slowly coming to the terms with loss of their daughter that tragedy struck again in the form of the death of their son.

The residents of Belagumba alleged that high-tension electricity wires passed right over their houses and despite repeated requests to remove the wires, the Bescom officials had failed to take any action. They held Bescom officials responsible for the deaths of the boys.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
electrocuted

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

 