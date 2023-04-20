2 teenagers electrocuted in Tumakuru

Two teenagers were electrocuted after they accidentally came in contact with overhead power lines at Siddarameshwara Layout in Belagumba, on the outskirts of the city, on Thursday.

Nitesh Kumar, 14, and Prajwal, 14, sons of brothers Veerabhadrappa and Siddeshwarappa, respectively, are the deceased. The cousins were students of class 8 and were residents of Kundur village in Tumakuru taluk.

They had come to the house of their uncle Shivashankarappa in Belagumba, a week ago. The teenagers were playing on the terrace when the incident occurred.

Tragedy strikes twice

For Siddeshwarappa and his wife, the death of their son Prajwal has shattered their lives as the couple have lost both their children in a span of one month. Siddeshwarappa's daughter had died due to health complications a month ago. The family was slowly coming to the terms with loss of their daughter that tragedy struck again in the form of the death of their son.

The residents of Belagumba alleged that high-tension electricity wires passed right over their houses and despite repeated requests to remove the wires, the Bescom officials had failed to take any action. They held Bescom officials responsible for the deaths of the boys.