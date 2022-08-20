20 administrative buildings to come up in new taluks: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said a total of 20 administrative buildings will be constructed in the new taluks of the state.

Speaking to media persons at Adaki village of Sedam taluk on Saturday, he said due to the scourge of Covid-19, basic infrastructure could not be provided to the new taluks. Amidst difficulties, taluk offices have been sanctioned to 12 taluks and the new taluks will be provided infrastructure in the coming days, Ashoka stated.

Terming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as king of madness, Ashoka said, "We will not cede not even a single inch of Karnataka's land to Telangana. Why the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would have shifted to Bengaluru for jobs if there were proper infrastructure and job opportunities in their native states?" he asked.

"Regional commissioners' offices have become a white elephant in the state. By doing away with these offices, the staff from such offices can be shifted to other places. Instead of the regional commissioner, a commissioner on the lines of other departments will be created", the minister added.

The people belonging to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community will not believe Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah as he tried his best to divide the community, said Revenue Minister R Ashok.

He reiterated that he has caused severe damage to the community. As the election is nearing he has repented for his mistake done when he was chief minister.