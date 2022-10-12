20 held for attack on RSS workers in Karnataka

The police on Wednesday said they have arrested 20 people who allegedly attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers at Rattihalli in the district.
The RSS workers were inspecting a spot for the marchpast on October 14. According to sources, there is a training camp of the RSS going on in the town.
On Tuesday, three of the workers were going in a car when they had an altercation with some youths standing in the middle of the road. The youths chased them and attacked them with stones.
Based on a complaint from the RSS men, the police arrested the 20. Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the town.
