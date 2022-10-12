20 held for attack on RSS workers in Karnataka

20 held for attack on RSS workers in Karnataka

The RSS workers were inspecting a spot for a marchpast on October 14

PTI
PTI, Haveri,
  • Oct 12 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 19:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The police on Wednesday said they have arrested 20 people who allegedly attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers at Rattihalli in the district.

The RSS workers were inspecting a spot for the marchpast on October 14. According to sources, there is a training camp of the RSS going on in the town.

On Tuesday, three of the workers were going in a car when they had an altercation with some youths standing in the middle of the road. The youths chased them and attacked them with stones.

Based on a complaint from the RSS men, the police arrested the 20. Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the town.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RSS
Karnataka
Assault
Arrest
India News

What's Brewing

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

Explained | How cosmic particles affect computer chips

Explained | How cosmic particles affect computer chips

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

 