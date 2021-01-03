20 more nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

20 more nursing students test positive for Covid in DK

So far, 77 students have tested positive and the results of a few students are awaited

Twenty more students from two nursing colleges that had flouted the Covid-19 guidelines while admitting students for its hostels have tested positive for Covid-19.

The swab samples of all 743 students have been collected from these colleges. So far, 77 students have tested positive and the results of a few students are awaited. Special arrangement has been made for infected students in the hostels, said nodal officer Dr Ashok.

The report of five persons who had arrived in Dakshina Kannada from the UK is awaited. A total of 118 persons have arrived in the district since November 21. The search is on for the two passengers who could not be traced by the department.

