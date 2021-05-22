20 plus black fungus cases in Mysuru, says MP

Mysuru district is reporting more cases of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ among Covid patients, said MP Pratap Simha.

Speaking to reporters here, on Saturday, the MP said, “The district has more than 20 black fungus cases. The patients are undergoing treatment at KR Hospital and some private hospitals. However, the state government is taking measures to control the fungus.”

The MP criticised the district administration and district-level officers, and urged them to do field work. “The Covid Care Centers and taluk hospitals are not providing treatment as per Covid protocol. Thus, the death rate has increased. Each taluk reports at least 50 deaths per day,” he claimed.

“The officers must not limit themselves to video conference. The DC, district health officer and ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) should visit Covid Care Centers and hospitals in rural areas to understand the situation there,” he said.

As the cases are increasing District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited the facilities in Nanjangud, T Narasipur and Varuna.

“He will tour KR Nagar and Hunsur on Sunday. We, politicians, are doing our work. But, the officials must visit the field to control the situation,” he said.

The MP appreciated the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), led by Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

“The MCC has taken up certain initiatives to control the spread of Covid. MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramadass and Tanveer Sait are doing good work in their respective Assembly segments to combat Covid. Bed management, treatment and others have been streamlined in the city,” he said.