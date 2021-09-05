21 teachers honoured with district-level best teachers award

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara praising teachers said that they play a pivotal role in the overall development of the students' personality.

He was speaking during the district-level Teachers Day celebrations organised by district administration, zilla panchayat and department of public instruction at Prestige School in Jappinamogaru, Mangaluru.

"Teachers impart quality and value-based education to children and mould their personality. If all the teachers work for the betterment of their students, then students will have a bright future. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the teachers have discharged their duties effectively in imparting education to their students. Despite no physical classes, the teachers have prepared the students by conducting online classes for the board exam," he said.

In his presidential address, MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that teachers have ensured that students are not devoid of classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Former president Dr S Radhakrishnan contributed to the society. All his ideology should be inculcated in life by following his path," the MLA said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar said that teaching is one of the noble professions. "Teachers should impart value-based education to the children and help in building a healthy society. Teachers play a role in bringing out the hidden talents in children," Kumar added.

A total of 21 teachers were honoured with district-level best teachers award on the occasion.

The award winners in lower primary school category: Chethana Kumari P V (Kundrabettu School), P Shivananda Bhandary (Bollukallu School), Surekha K (Basti Garden School), Prathima Hebbar (Bagambila School), Archana (Pencharu School), Shanthakumari (Chennavara School) and Shwetha K (Achrappadi School).

The winners in higher primary school category: Suchetha (Kedila School), Amithananda Hegde (Bangadi School), Pavana K (Kapikadu School), Suresh Rao (Nalyapadavu School), Rajeev Shetty (Aliyoor School), Sheenappa Naik N (Golithattu School), Sunanda G (Peralu School).

In the high school category, the winners are Venkataramana Acharya (Sajipamooda School), Ajithkumar (Geurukatte School), Sundar (Nadugodu School), Evarest Felix Crasta (Jeppu School), Shankara Naik (Kallamandnoor School), Geethamani S (Kombettu School) and Kenchaveerappa (Markanja School).