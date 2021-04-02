211 staff at Hubballi Airport inoculated against Covid-19

Hubballi Airport, in association with District Health Department inoculated nearly 211 staff, including front-line workers at the airport, on Friday.

In a special drive, the district administration organised the Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Cargo terminal of the Hubballi Airport. The camp was organised based on a request from the Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre.

“Every day the staff working at the airport come directly in contact with passengers and are at high risk of contracting the disease. As a preventive measure, the inoculation drive has been taken and nearly 211 staff was inoculated with Covishield. None of the staff showed any side effects,” he said and added that an ambulance was kept on standby to attend to any untoward incident.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the district administration is ready to organise vaccination drive anywhere if there are more than 100 eligible beneficiaries. “The only requirement from the organisers are minimum 100 beneficiaries along with their Aadhar details, while the rest of the requirement will be taken care by the health department,” he said and added that health staff will arrive at the vaccination centre with ‘Adverse Effect Following Immunisation' (AEFI) kit, to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. The administration will also tie up with a nearby hospital to provide emergency service.

He said the administration is also planning to join hands with NGOs, including Rotary and Lions clubs to take up inoculation drive on large scale.